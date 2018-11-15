Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. The headquarters of Amnesty International is at _______.

(A) New York

(B) London

(C) Washington

(D) Berlin

(E) None of these

Ans: B

2. Which of the following countries hosted of Commonwealth Games 2018?

(A) India

(B) Australia

(C) South Africa

(D) Pakistan

(E) Sri Lanka

Ans: B

3. According to the PWC World 2050 report, the two largest economies in the world in 2050 will be China and _______.

(A) US

(B) India

(C) Indonesia

(D) UK

(E) Russia

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. A shopkeeper buys a watch and a speaker for a total of Rs.1600. He sells the watch at 30% profit and the speaker at a profit of 20% after offering a discount of 20% on the marked price for speaker.

If his total profit is 25.625%, how much more profit he would have obtained, had he sold the speaker at its marked price?

(A) Rs.225

(B) Rs.180

(C) Rs.210

(D) Rs.216

(E) None of these

Ans: C

5. Given, A+B=11 and A2 + B2=73.

Quantity 1: A3 + B3

Quantity 2: 539

(A) Quantity 1 > Quantity 2

(B) Quantity 1 < Quantity 2

(C) Quantity 1 ≥ Quantity 2

(D) Quantity 1 ≤ Quantity 2

(E) Quantity 1= Quantity 2 or No relation

Ans: E

Reasoning

6. Read the following question and examine the statements. Which of the statements is/are necessary to answer the question?

A box contains 10 tube lights, fewer than half of which are defective. Two tube lights are to be drawn simultaneously from the box. If ‘n’ lights in the box are defective, what is the value of ‘n’?

Statement I : The probability that the two tube lights to be drawn will be defective is 1/15.

Statement II : The probability that one of the tube lights to be drawn will be defective and the other will not be defective is 7/15.

(A) Only statement I is sufficient.

(B) Only statement II is sufficient.

(C) Both statement I and II are sufficient.

(D) Statement I or statement II alone is sufficient.

(E) Neither statement I nor statement II is sufficient.

Ans: D

7. Read the following question and examine the statements. Which of the statements is/are necessary to answer the question?

In a school, 60% of boys and 40% of girls participated in a sports. How many boys are there in the school?

Statement I : More than 300 boys are there. 120 girls participated in the sports.

Statement II : The number of girls is there in the school is 25% more than the number of boys is participated in the sports.

(A) The data in statement I alone are sufficient to answer the question, while the data in statement II alone are not sufficient to answer the question.

(B) The data in statement II alone are sufficient to answer the question, while the data in statement I alone are not sufficient to answer the question.

(C) The data either in statement I alone or in statement II alone are sufficient to answer the question.

(D) The data in both the statements I and II together are not sufficient to answer the question.

(E) The data in both the statements I and II together are necessary to answer the question

Ans: E

English

8. Find the part of the sentence below which is wrong and needs to be changed.

China will either shut down or curtail operations at dozens of steel plants from November, over the next five months for an aggressive action plan to reduce winter pollution in Beijing and its surrounding areas.

(A) will either shut down

(B) curtail operations at dozens of

(C) for an aggressive action plan

(D) to reduce winter pollution in

(E) Beijing and its surrounding areas.

Ans: C

9. Which of the following structures of the given words best represents a grammatically and meaningfully coherent sentence?

Purposes related to one’s business specific and it also promotes is essential for greater staff training job satisfaction.

(A) For specific purposes related to staff training and one’s business also promotes greater job satisfaction it is essential.

(B) Greater job satisfaction for specific purpose is essential to one’s business and it also promotes related staff training.

(C) Staff training is essential for specific purposes related to one’s business and it also promotes greater job satisfaction.

(D) Related staff training to one’s business for specific purposes also promotes and it is essential for greater job satisfaction.

(E) Specific and greater job satisfaction purposes related to one’s business is for essential greater purposes training staff.

Ans: C

10. Which of the four words given are most nearly the same or opposite in meaning. Find the two words and indicate your answer by marking the option which represents the correct combination.

A. Tormented

B. Agonised

C. Aroused

D. Removed

(A) A – C

(B) A – B

(C) C – D

(D) A – D

(E) B – C