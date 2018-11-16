With India’s tour of Australia just around the corner, we thought we’d bring you a quiz to test your knowledge on the tour, its history, and the moments from the past that stand out. The tour begins with three T20I matches, and moves on to the all important Test series, before concluding with a series of ODIs in January next year. Take this quiz to find out how much you know about India’s tour of Australia.

For more quizzes like this, and some on current affairs and general awareness, visit our Current Affairs quiz section.