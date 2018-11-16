Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Who among the following is the author of the English novel ‘The Namesake’?

(A) Shobha De

(B) Jhumpa Lahiri

(C) Shashi Tharoor

(D) Upamanyu Chatterjee

(E) VS Naipaul

Ans: B

2. Kanha Tiger Reserve is situated in Mandla district of:

(A) Rajasthan

(B) Uttar Pradesh

(C) Chhattisgarh

(D) Madhya Pradesh

(E) Maharashtra

Ans: D

3. Excise duty is the tax levied on:

(A) production of goods

(B) import of goods

(C) sale of goods

(D) profits on sale of goods

(E) income from other sources

Ans: A

English

4. Find out whether there is any grammatical or idiomatic error in it.

1) Catherine’s grandfather always/ 2) lost his balance while walking/ 3) and would be found fallen/ 4) on the road.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: E

5. Choose the word that best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

Josephine was elated because the doctor confirmed the news _______ her pregnancy.

(A) like

(B) of

(C) with

(D) after

(E) in

Ans: B

6. Find out the word that is inappropriate or wrongly spelt, if any.

Ramesh spiled juice all over Raj’s new clothes and did not even care to apologise.

(A) spiled

(B) care

(C) new

(D) apologise

(E) No error

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

7. 27% of 450 − ?% of 375 = 76.5

(A) 14

(B) 19

(C) 12

(D) 15

(E) None of the other options

Ans: C

8. The difference between 20% of a number and 7/15 of the same number is 124. What is 40% of that number?

(A) 186

(B) 200

(C) 196

(D) 465

(E) None of the other options

Ans: A

Reasoning

9. Which of the following will come next in the following series?

a z a b y a b c x a b c d w a b c d

(A) f

(B) u

(C) a

(D) v

(E) e

Ans: E

10. Eight people- A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H - are sitting around a circular table facing the centre, not necessarily in the same order. Three people are sitting between A and D. B is sitting second to the right of A. C is on the immediate right of F. D is not an immediate neighbour of either F or E. H is not an immediate neighbour of B. Who is sitting third to the right of the one who is sitting on the immediate right of H?

(A) A

(B) B

(C) E

(D) C

(E) G