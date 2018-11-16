Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment - reserved list for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) CRP VI 2017 for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants today, November 16th. All the candidates who had appeared the exam can check the IBPS website, ibps.in, to check their result. The reserve list is provisional in nature subject to identity verification.

IBPS was conducting the RRB CRP VI recruitment process for 56 participating banks for the positions of Office Assistant, Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer), Officer Scale II Specialist Officers (Managers), and Officer Scale III Senior Managers. The Officer Scale I and Office Assistant positions involved Preliminary Exam and Main exam, whereas the remaining position was a single-level exam.

Here is how to check the IBPS RRB VI Provisional Allotment:

Visit the IBPS official website. Click on the link for the RRB CRP VI Provisional Allotment on the home page. Click on the link for provisional allotment for Office Assistant or Officer Scale I, whichever is relevant. Enter the log-in credentials. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

The candidates who have been provisionally allotted seats can go through the official notification to check the documents that will be verified. The IBPS had released the notification for the recruitment July 24th, 2017 and the provisional allotment according to the original schedule was supposed to be released in January 2018.