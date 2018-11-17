Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has had several product launches at numerous global locations and now the company has taken the next step in its journey. The company announced launch of a new community forum for engaging interactions between the Nokia fans and the company.

This news comes courtesy a tweet by HMD Global chief product officer, Juhi Sarvikas, who made this announcement official. Moreover, Juho also announced that Nokia’s next global event will be held in Dubai. The Nokia fans stand a chance to win a 48-hour trip to the next global event by participating in the community thread competition.

Excited as much as we are about our new forum? Say hello in our forum's welcome thread for the chance to win a 48h trip to our next global event in Dubai. https://t.co/KNNKBEdm9T https://t.co/zI1ZaDkMMW pic.twitter.com/QykXVzkRIj — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 16, 2018

The event will be held on December 5th, however there is no official information about the handsets that will get unveiled. The teaser poster shared by Juho showcases outlines of three smartphones taken from different angles. It could very well be pictures of one handset.

But on the other hand, it is hotly anticipated that HMD Global might release the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 2.1 Plus, and the Nokia 9 at the event in Dubai. This is in line with Juho’s tweet which said #ExpectMore.