Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 examination was held by Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) on Sunday, November 18th. Now, according to some reports, UPTET answer keys might be available as early as November 20th. Answer keys, once released, can be accessed by the candidates at upbasdiceducboard.gov.in.

Times of India states in a report that UPTET answer keys is expected to be released by the next week but various unverified media report states that UPTET answer keys might be released on November 20th, 2018 at UP Basic Education Board website.

The UPTET 2018 examination was conducted in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the second session was conducted from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The UPTET examination is conducted separately for candidates aspiring to teach from class I to class V and from class VI to class VIII.

According to the TOI, the state government had taken help from Special Task Force and cyber cell officials to keep a check on paper leaks and cheating mafia. Moreover, Allahabad police claimed to have caught hold of a gang who were helping candidates to cheat in the exam. Four people were arrested by the police.