Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released a notification on November 16th inviting application for 79 positions for Junior Engineer (JE) positions. All interested candidates can apply for these positions at esic.nic.in. The last day to apply for these positions is December 15th and the last day to pay the application fees is December 18th.

Out of the 79 JE positions for which ESIC is seeking applications, 52 positions are for Civil Engineers and 27 for Electrical Engineers. All candidates must hold a diploma/degree in Civil or Electrical Engineering with two years of professional experience in relevant field.

The selection process will involve an objective-type written examination involving two papers of total 200 marks. The first paper will have questions related to General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness, 50 marks each. The second paper will be on general engineering subject for 100 marks. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours.

Here is how to apply for the ESIC 2018 JE positions:

Visit the ESIC application page for JE 2018 recruitment. Go through the instructions carefully and click on the disclaimer and proceed. The first stage involves registration and the second stage involves remaining application process. The payment link will get activate 24-36 hours after the completion of second stage. Candidates can make the payment of the application fees via the link.

Candidates are instructed to keep a print out of the submitted application for future reference. Candidates can get further details on the syllabus, eligibility criteria, exam pattern among other details in the official notification which can be accessed in this link.