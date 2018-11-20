Oppo Mobile India, the official Twitter handle of the popular Chinese smartphone brand, has teased the imminent launch of its new R-series phone. The device features a Snapdragon 710 processor and triple rear-facing cameras at the back. While the company hasn’t shared any further details, it is largely believed that the R17 Pro could make its debut in India.

This is great news for mobile enthusiasts, as this will be the first R-series devices in India from the Chinese company. Ans, since it will be a first for the company in India, Oppo is sure to launch it in a grand fashion. The teaser gif shared by Oppo displays the upcoming handset with a tinge of a bright pink colour on the right edge of the screen.

Stay tuned!

Something new is coming up. #OPPO R-Series. pic.twitter.com/2GQ1sG5FQP — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) November 19, 2018

Apart from this, the company also shared a few poster images of a camera highlighting the possibility of loaded camera functions on the upcoming Oppo R Series phone. No more information has been made available by Oppo at this time.

However, if touted speculations are to be believed, it will be interesting to see how Oppo prices the tentatively labelled R17 Pro for the Indian market. There is already stiff competition in the premium smartphone segment and this phone will definitely be an important contender against the likes of the OnePlus 6T.

To put things into perspective, the R17 Pro, it is believed, will be powered by a Snapdragon 710 chipset and will get a triple rear camera setup, which is expected to consist of a 12 MP primary camera with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4) that adjusts automatically to lighting conditions. The main camera should be coupled with a 20 MP shooter and the third camera is expected to have a 3D depth sensor. In front, the phone is likely to get a 25 MP selfie camera.