Following a move by its sister application Instagram, which rolled out a new dashboard that showed how much time you spend on application, Facebook has released similar feature in its app, TechCrunch reported.

The feature was launched 15 weeks ago, but it is only now that ‘Your Time on Facebook’ has made it to the application. The new dashboards were announced back in August as part of the “time well-spent” movement that has been sweeping across the tech world, The Verge says.

However, Facebook’s dashboard just displays the usage information as opposed to Apple’s Screen Time and Google’s Digital Wellbeing, which allow users to block themselves from using apps for too long.

On the other hand, it does let users set an app time limit, and Facebook will send a reminder that you’ve reached your set time limit. It will also offer easy muting for push notifications. You’ll be able to see how much time you spent each day on Facebook in the previous week.

The new dashboard should be rolling out to users now. Individuals can make use of the new tool by heading to the More tab in the app, then to the Settings & Privacy menu, and selecting Your Time On Facebook.