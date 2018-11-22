Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Quantitative aptitude

1. What will come in place of the question mark (?) in the following number series?

3240, 540, 108, 27, ?, 4.5

(A) 7

(B) 10

(C) 9

(D) 8

(E) None of these

Ans: C

2. What will come in the place of question mark (?) in the following question (You do not have to calculate the exact value)?

√(3099.985 ÷ 62.001 + 14.001) = ?

(A) 8

(B) 13

(C) 18

(D) 23

(E) 28

Ans: A

3. At present, the sum of ages of 4 people is 76. After 7 years, the ratio will be 7:6:5:8. Find out the present age of C?

(A) 12

(B) 11

(C) 17

(D) 13

(E) None of these

Ans: D

4. The difference between Simple Interest and Compound Interest at the rate of 12% on the same amount for 3 years is Rs. 112.32. What is the principal amount if interest is compounded annually?

(A) Rs. 25000

(B) Rs. 2500

(C) Rs. 50000

(D) Rs. 5000

(E) Rs. 2000

Ans: B

English

5. Four statements are given below at A, B, C and D. There may be some errors in the given statement(s). The incorrect statement is your answer.

(A) Many Japanese cities had extensive tram systems until the 1960s, when increased motorization started to make some lines disappear.

(B) Increased motorization started to make some lines disappear after the1960s until when many Japanese cities had extensive tram systems.

(C) When increased motorization started to make lines disappear, many Japanese cities has extensive tram systems until the 1960s.

(D) Until the 1960s, when increased motorization started to make some lines disappear, many Japanese cities had extensive tram systems.

(E) All are incorrect

Ans: C

6. Which of the below options will replace the part of the sentence that is printed in bold?

For the people living below the poverty line, it is important to find jobs that had provided enough money to attain a minimum standard of living.

i. will have provided

ii. has provided

iii. provide

(A) Only i

(B) Only ii

(C) Only iii

(D) i and ii

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

7. Which word is the most SIMILAR in meaning to Ostentatious?

(A) Illumination

(B) Cohort

(C) Pretentious

(D) Surcease

(E) None of these

Ans: C

Reasoning

8. Which of the conclusions follow from the below statements?

Statements :

K > R = L

P > L

R ≥ S

Conclusions :

I. S < L

II. L = S

(A) Only conclusion I follows.

(B) Only conclusion II follows.

(C) Either conclusion I or II follows.

(D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows.

(E) Both conclusion I and II follow.

Ans: C

9. Study the following information and answer the given questions.

S is the wife of J. A is the only son of X. O is the only sister of N. Y is the father of A. The J and X are the brother and sister may or may not be respectively. S is the mother of the two children and neither of them is a son.

What is the relation of O with respect to the X?

(A) Uncle

(B) Niece

(C) Aunt

(D) Sister

(E) Can’t be determined

Ans: B

General awareness

10. A written commitment made by a bank which is issued after a request by the buyer that payment will be made to the beneficiary as evidence by the presentation of specified documents is known as ______.

(A) Letter of Commitment

(B) Underwriting

(C) Bank guarantee

(D) Letter of Credit

(E) Other than the given option