The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the call letters or admit cards for the 2018 Social Security Officer (SSO) Main exam. ESIC is conducting the exam for the recruitment to the post of Social Security Officer (SSO)/Manager Gr. II/Suptd.

Candidates who have applied for the ESIC SSO main exam 2018 can log on to the official ESIC website, esic.nic.in, to download their call letters or admit cards for the December 15th exam. Here is the direct link to download ESIC SSO Main call letter.

The exam will comprise of four subjects in the objective-type multiple-choice test. The subjects are Reasoning, General Awareness, English, and Quantitative Aptitude, for a total of 150 questions and 200 marks. You can access the ESIC information handout at this direct link.

At the direct link to download ESIC SSO admit card for the 2018 Main exam, candidates must enter their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of birth. Candidates must use the registration number and password that were generated at the time of registration.