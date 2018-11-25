Vivo today silently unveiled their new Y-series phone in India, the Vivo Y95, which has been priced at Rs.16,990. The smartphone is the successor to the Vivo Y93, but in terms of visual appeal, the Vivo Y95 bears an uncanny resemblance to the recently launched V9 Pro, mostly due to the tiny waterdrop notch on the front, or as Vivo calls it, the Halo FullView display.

This is the first Y series phone from Vivo to come with a waterdrop-style notched display and it looks like the Chinese brand has embraced this feature very well. Besides the notched display, the Vivo Y95 boasts an AI-based 20-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo claims to have equipped the front sensor with several features such as being detecting the lighting environment abd automatically delivering facial enhancements.

The all-new #VivoY95, the phone that can do more is here. 20MP AI Selfie Camera, Halo FullView Display, 4030 mAh Battery and more. #VivoIndia pic.twitter.com/QUB9tOGfI4 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 24, 2018

Apart from that, the Viva V95 packs a large 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with 1520x720-pixel resolution. With its price tag, the phone falls in the mid-range category and will be available in two colours: Starry Black and Nebula Purple. Notably, there is only one variant, one with 4GB of RAM.

Vivo Y95 specifications

Besides the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card, the Vivo Y95 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and is backed by a massive 4030mAh battery. On the software front, the phone runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The smartphone also features a dual camera setup on the rear panel. There is a primary sensor of 13 megapixels along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for depth sensing. The company claims that the Y95 is capable of shooting professional-grade portrait shots. The 20MP front camera comes with several features such as face beauty, portrait mode, panorama and AR stickers, among other things.