Popular Chinese brand Oppo is gearing up to launch their premium R series smartphone, the R17 Pro, next month. While the brand popular for its unique design and camera capabilities will launch the R17 Pro on December 7th, the phone will be available for pre-order starting from December 1st. The R17 Pro India launch event will be held in Mumbai and the company has already sent out media invites.

R series devices from Oppo are premium smartphones boasting superior camera clubbed with other modern features. The Oppo R17 Pro being the latest handset in the series will feature triple rear cameras, a waterdrop-style notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Super VOOC charging and 8GB of RAM.

While the price for the upcoming phone will be revealed at the event, the phone is already available in China for CNY 4,299, which is roughly Rs. 44,100 on conversion. So expect the Oppo R17 Pro to be priced in the sub 40K in order for the phone to maintain an edge over the competition. In addition, the company has already unveiled two colour options – Emerald Green and Enchanting Mist – for the upcoming R17 Pro.

Undoubtedly, the triple rear camera setup on the Oppo R17 Pro will be the key element at the event on December 7th. On the other hand, Super VOOC flash charge technology on board was voted the most important feature in a public poll on Twitter. Oppo had conducted an online poll in which 37% out of the 5,703 people considered the flash charge to be the most important feature.

Oppo R17 Pro specifications

Oppo R17 Pro sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo R17 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup. This setup comprises of a 12-megapixel sensor with variable aperture, a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third sensor, which is actually a TOF 3D stereo camera. It has a 25-megapixel selfie camera as well. There is a 3,700mAh battery under the hood powered by the company’s proprietary Super VOOC fast charging technology.