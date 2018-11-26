Chinese brand Oppo has launched their much anticipated handset, the Oppo A7, in India. The smartphone was launched in China earlier this month and now the company has made it available in India via online retailer Flipkart. Notably, the Oppo A7 features a waterdrop display notch, a 19:9 aspect ratio display and an octa-core SoC.

The phone is an entry-level/mid-range device and comes loaded with all the essential features expected from a smartphone that slots in at this price range. There’s a dual camera setup at the rear, a front selfie camera, a fairly large display and a substantially powerful battery. But the Oppo A7 packs additional elements like an anti-reflective coating to increase the overall screen brightness.

Bringing to you the all new #OPPOA7 with Waterdrop Screen and a powerful 4230mAh battery.

Know more: https://t.co/nfL6CHqDz0 pic.twitter.com/EJm3MMAa6h — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) November 20, 2018

The handset has been priced at Rs.16,990 and is being retailed by e-commerce platform Flipkart. It is available in a lone 4GB RAM variant that comes with 64GB of storage in Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue colour options. It also gets a mirrored texture back.

The Oppo A7 was silently announced in India a few days back on the company’s official Twitter account and there has been no big launch event for the phone. The phone’s availability in India has been confirmed by the Flipkart listing and the news was further corroborated by an NDTV Gadgets report today.

Oppo A7 specifications

The Oppo A7 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 and features a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and an 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Besides there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and the smartphone packs a 4,230mAh battery.