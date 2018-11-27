The latest flagship smartphone, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, from the Chinese telecommunications giant will be launched today Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. The smartphone’s biggest highlight is its triple rear camera setup, similar to the on the Huawei P20 Pro from earlier this year. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro also features the company’s latest top-end mobile SoC, the HiSilicon Kirin 980.

Apart from that it also sports a neural processing unit (NPU), said to power AI functions. Additionally, the company is also touting the presence of wireless charging tech, including wireless reverse charging, on the smartphone, along with IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

In terms of availability the new Huawei phone will be exclusive to Amazon India. The launch is scheduled to begin today at 11 a.m. IST, and will take place in New Delhi. You can catch the Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch live stream right here.

It is the pricing of this premium handset that everyone will be watching out for at the event. To put things in perspective the smartphone was launched in EU starting at EUR 1,049, which is roughly Rs 88,400 on conversion for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 on top of the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup identical to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. It has a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens. On the front, the handset sports a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera which also supports 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging technology. It also supports wireless reverse charging for charging other Qi wireless devices.