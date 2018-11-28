OnePlus has announced a partnership with McLaren, known for its British Formula One racing team. The Chinese brand has partnered with McLaren for a launch of a special edition OnePlus 6T. In the past, the company has tied up with Marvel Studios to put out a Marvel Avengers Limited Edition of the OnePlus 6.

So the company’s flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, will soon get a McLaren special edition in December. While the OnePlus McLaren global launch event is set for December 11th in McLaren Technology Centre, Woking, at 9.30 am GMT, the India event is set to take placea day later on December 12th.

OnePlus, however, has not explicitly mentioned the special edition; the news comes via the OnePlus community forum. The OnePlus 6T McLaren edition could feel more rugged compared to the Midnight Black, Mirror Black or even the Thunder Purple variants. But most likely there will be no changes in hardware or design.

Speaking about the new partnership, a report on the OnePlus community forum says, “This partnership has presented us with a unique opportunity to work with some of the world’s foremost innovators. It marks the beginning of what is sure to be an incredible partnership, as OnePlus and McLaren work together to push the limits of speed, through an uncompromising devotion to craftsmanship and relentless innovation.”