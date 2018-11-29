Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. One word is most nearly the same or opposite in meaning to the given word in the question. Find the correct option having either same or opposite meaning.

EMBEZZLE

(A) Misappropriate

(B) Balance

(C) Remunerate

(D) Clear

(E) Perfection

Ans: A

2. Which of the pair of phrases (a), (b), (c) (d) and (e) given below should replace the phrase given in bold in the following sentence to make the sentence grammatically meaningful and correct? If the sentence is correct as it is and no correction is required, mark (e) as the answer.

Jayashree was habitually so docile and erratic that her friends could not understand her sudden hostile her employers.

(A) accommodating…outburst against

(B) erratic…envy of

(C) truculent…virulence toward

(D) hasty…annoyance toward

(E) apologetic…hostile

Ans: A

3. Select the phrase/connector from the given three options which can be used to form a single sentence from the two sentences given below, implying the same meaning as expressed in the statement sentences.

Twelve million youth enter the Indian work force every year. Eighty per cent of these youth are unskilled.

(A) While eighty per cent ………

(B) Since twelve million ……….

(C) Of the twelve million ……….

(A) Only (A)

(B) Only (C)

(C) Only (A) and (C)

(D) All (A), (B) and (C)

(E) None of these

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. 6, 26, 134, 666, 3334, 16666, ?

(A) 83334

(B) 84256

(C) 54333

(D) 13425

(E) None of these

Ans: E

5. The sum of ages of A, B and C is 81 years. One year before the ratio of ages of A&B was 1:2. One year before the ratio of ages of B&C was 4:7. So find the age of B after 6 years?

(A) 33 years

(B) 35 years

(C) 42 years

(D) 31 years

(E) 29 years

Ans: D

Reasoning

6. Study the following instructions and answer the Questions given below:

Statements :

All pens are chairs. All flowers are chairs.

All chairs are trucks. All trees are trucks.

Conclusions :

I. Some trucks are pens. II. Some trucks are chairs.

III. Some trees are pens.IV. Some trees are chairs.

(A) Only I and III follow

(B) Only I and II follow

(C) Only III and IV follow

(D) Only II and IV follow

(E) None of these

Ans: E

7. In a certain code language

‘economy search not money’ is written as ‘ka la ho ga’,

‘demand and sound economy’ is written as ‘mo ta pa ka’,

‘money more only part’ is written as ‘zi la ne ki’ and

‘demand more sound economy’ is written as ‘zi mo ka ta’.

What may be the possible code for ‘more money’ in the given code language?

(A) la ne

(B) ga la

(C) zi ka

(D) ziki

(E) zi la

Ans: E

8. Soldier is facing North rotates 180 degrees clockwise and again rotates 270 degrees anticlockwise. In which direction is Soldier now?

(A) East

(B) South

(C) West

(D) North-West

(E) None of these

Ans: D

General awareness

9. Sathish Kumar and Ragala Venkat Rahul are associated with ______.

(A) Boxing

(B) Shooting

(C) Weightlifting

(D) Archery

(E) Hockey

Ans: C

10. DR. M.V. Sridhar recently passed away. He was associated with ______.

(A) Cricket

(B) Writer

(C) Politician

(D) Actor

(E) Artist