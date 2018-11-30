Hockey is a hugely popular sport in India and, strangely, India has only won the hockey World Cup once, the third edition of the Hockey World Cup held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the history of the hockey World Cup, Pakistan is the most successful team, having been crowned victors four times. But this quiz is not just about the World Cup. Do you know, for example, hockey player turned politician captained India twice at the Olympics, or which national caption quit the sport at the age of 28 for management studies? Take this quiz to test yourself on the game of hockey.

