Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Which of the conclusions follow from the following statements?

Statements :

No tea is coffee.

No sweet is tea.

Conclusions :

I. No coffee is sweet.

II. All sweets are coffee.

(A) Only Conclusion I follows

(B) Only Conclusion II follows

(C) Either Conclusion I or II follows

(D) Neither Conclusion I nor II follows

(E) Both Conclusions I and II follow

Ans: D

2. If all the letters of the word JUNKYARD were arranged in alphabetical order from left to right, and all the vowels were replaced by the next letter of the alphabet, then what would be the second letter from the right?

(A) V

(B) D

(C) K

(D) N

(E) R

Ans: A

3. In a certain code language CROWNED is written as PSDVEFO. How will streams be written in the same code?

(A) SITDBNT

(B) TUSDTNB

(C) QSRDTNB

(D) SUTFTNB

(E) None of these

Ans: E

English

4. Choose the best word that fits in the meaning of both the sentences to make them grammatically correct and coherent.

(i) Governments in these countries should create education systems since ______ good schools the bulk of people entering the world force will not have the skills they need.

(ii) We cannot process colour, details of rapid changes in our surroundings _______ the cone shaped cells packed around the centre of the retina.

(A) lack

(B) missing

(C) efficient

(D) without

(E) absence

Ans: D

5. In the following sentence, there are four words in bold. One of them may be wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context of the sentence. Find that word.

He first joinned the Board of Directors two years ago and has expressed his concerns at various global debates.

(A) joinned

(B) ago

(C) various

(D) global

(E) All correct

Ans: A

6. Find out which part of the following sentence has an error.

When the bison had gone down (1) / to the water hole to drink, (2) / the jackal goes up to the lion (3) / and started talking to him. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: C

Numerical ability

7. In which of the following numbers is the sum of all the three digits an even number?

(A) 753

(B) 538

(C) 269

(D) 476

(E) 814

Ans: B

8. 10.8 × 5.5 × 8.4 = ?

(A) 458.69

(B) 489.96

(C) 498.96

(D) 485.69

(E) None of these

Ans: C

General awareness and computer aptitude

9. An engineer working in a big city in India wishes to send some money to his/her parents in a small village. How can a bank help him/her? (Both of them have accounts in the branches of the same bank.)

I. By issuing a Demand Draft.

II. By opening a letter of credit hi the name of his/her parents.

III: Through E-transfer of money

(A) Only I

(B) Only II

(C) Only III

(D) Both I & II

(E) Both I & III

Ans: E

10. The Head of the Reserve Bank of India is officially known as:

(A) President of RBI

(B) Chief Executive of RBI

(C) Managing Director (MD) of RBI

(D) Executive Director of RBI

(E) Governor of RBI