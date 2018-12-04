Chinese brand Oppo’s big launch of R17 Pro will be held at an event today in Mumbai. The event is scheduled to kick off at 8pm and the company has been touting a triple camera setup on the phone with ultra-night mode that will apparently capture superior low light images. Besides that, there is Oppo’s patented Super VOOC charging technology feature on the R17 Pro, which will be available in India for first time ever.

#OPPOR17Pro with #SuperVOOC Flash Charge Technology is finally here to make a mark. Launching today at 8 PM.

Pre-order - https://t.co/DjAfXPCYPn pic.twitter.com/bWnjQ10HLJ — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) December 3, 2018

A majority of the features on the Oppo R17 Pro have already been revealed by the company on its official site. Hence it is only the pricing and launch offers, if any, that we will be looking out for at the event. In fact, the phone is already available in China priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 40,800) for the base 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and CNY 4,299 (around Rs. 43,900) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model.

However for India, the lone 8GB model has been teased so far by Oppo. Additionally, pre-orders in India have already gone live on Oppo’s official website. The event will be streamed live on Oppo’s Facebook page and Twitter handle from 8 pm, but no YouTube link has been made available yet. Moreover, the company has not announced any official online retail partner yet either, which is a norm these days.

Other mention-worthy features of the upcoming R17 Pro include 8GB of RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Corning Gorilla 6 protection, claimed 91.5 percent screen-to-body ration and a waterdrop-style notch.

Oppo R17 Specifications

This is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset that runs ColorOS 5.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED on-cell panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo R17 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4 and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor coupled with an LED flash. The third sensor is a TOF 3D stereo camera. On the front, the handset bears a 25-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is a 3,650mAh battery under the hood, with support for Oppo’s Super VOOC charging.