The results of the UP Police Constable recruitment exam 2018 were scheduled to be released on the at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, at 2 pm today, December 4th, 2018. However, the UP Police written results were not released.

The Physical Efficiency Test known as the PET or PMT was scheduled to be conducted on December 5th, and those candidates who cleared the UP Police Constable written exam are eligible. However, at this point it is not clear whether the physical exam will go ahead on schedule.

The admit card for the physical exam or test is also expected to be released online, on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment and promotion board (UPPRPB). The 2018 recruitment exam was initially conducted in January 2018, but due to a paper leak, the exam was rescheduled (re-exam) for October this year.

At this time it is unclear when the Uttar Pradesh Resident Citizen Police and Reservoir Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) direct recruitment results will be declared.