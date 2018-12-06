OnePlus will be the latest in the line of premium smartphone makers to launch 5G capable handsets. Currently, only a few international brands such as Motorola have rolled out 5G handsets. And now, Chinese handset maker OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch 5G-equipped smartphones next year. Notably, the smartphone will boast of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform, which was unveiled a few days ago.

We are taking the next step in our journey to the top of the global flagship market! OnePlus and @EE will join forces to deliver a #5G ready flagship in early 2019. https://t.co/NYppNZ6nYF #SnapdragonSummit pic.twitter.com/bXo0hulRmo — OnePlus (@oneplus) December 5, 2018

This latest piece of information has been confirmed by none other than OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, speaking at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, a Moneycontrol report says. The company will roll out the first flagship smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 855 processor next year in Europe in partnership with telecom operator EE, Lau was reported saying.

However, no further details of the planned device were revealed. “We know that the 855 is the most powerful chipset, it is definitely the one and only choice for our phone”, said Lau. Now it remains to be seen whether the 5G handset will make its way to India, which is a key market for OnePlus.

Apart from OnePlus, recently technology bigwig Samsung had on Tuesday said that it expects to bring its first flagship 5G smartphone to the US in the first half of 2019 and it will use the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with the 5G X50 modem.