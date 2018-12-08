Chinese firm Lenovo is, in all likelihood, gearing up to launch the next iteration of the Z5 Pro, which was unveiled last month. The company has also been teasing the launch of another device from the series, the Lenovo Z5s, for China and it is Lenovo VP Chang Cheng who has posted teasers on Weibo. One poster clearly confirms the launch of the Lenovo Z5s set for December 18th.

According to a report by NDTV Gadgets, Cheng had earlier claimed that the smartphone would be launched on Decmeber 6th. However, that did not happen. And this time it is Cheng again who has posted two teasers on Weibo, both claiming that the Lenovo Z5s will be launched on December 18th in China.

The posters further reveal that the smartphone will sport vertically stacked triple camera setup at the back. This is different from the Lenovo Z5 Pro, which sports a dual camera setup at the back situated in the centre, and dual front sensors that are hidden behind a slider mechanism. The Lenovo Z5s teasers reveal little else of the device apart from its back camera design.

Additionally, the NDTV report cites a TENAA listing for Lenovo L78071 that had surfaced briefly last month and in the listing the smartphone was shown to feature a triple camera setup. The Lenovo L78071 was later confirmed by Cheng to be the Lenovo Z5s. The TENAA listing suggests that the smartphone will sport a 6.3-inch waterdrop-shaped notch on the display, a triple camera setup, a metal finish on the back and a rear fingerprint sensor.