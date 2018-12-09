With just three days left for the launch of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in India, OnePlus has shared a new detail of the upcoming smartphone, hinting at a ‘new charging feature.’ The Chinese company shared the teaser on Twitter, and the tweet is accompanied by the text, “Charging is about to hit warp speed”.

OnePlus had recently announced their collaboration with McLaren for their flagship 6T smartphone. The premium smartphone brand is all set to launch the McLaren Edition for OnePlus 6T on December 11th in Woking, UK, and will launch the handset in India a day later, on December 12th. The company is promoting the upcoming launch with the caption “Salute to Speed”.

Now coming to the possibility of new feature on flagship OnePlus, the company could introduce a new charging technology for this edition of the OnePlus 6T. Or, OnePlus could possibly upgrade its “Dash Charge” technology.

Whichever is the case, we shall find out only at the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition global launch. In addition to this new update, OnePlus is also expected to bump up the RAM on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Some reports suggest that the new OnePlus 6T could come with up to 10GB of RAM. The OnePlus 6T is currently available in 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

In India, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will be available exclusively via Amazon India. The pre-registration page for OnePlus 6T McLaren edition is now live on the website. Notably, ‘OnePlus 5th anniversary celebrations’ have been mentioned by Amazon alongside the McLaren Edition teaser, which suggests there could even be a few early launch discounts and offers.

OnePlus 6T specifications

OnePlus 6T features a notched 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. In the photography department, OnePlus 6T sports dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras.

Up front there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 6T include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port for charging.