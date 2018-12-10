The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released answer keys for its Group D exams that were conducted on November 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th, 2018. Candidates can visit the official HSSC website to download their admit cards.

To check the answer keys for the HSSC exams held in November this year, candidates can visit this direct link. It is the Public Notices page of the HSSC, and all the links to the Group D exam answer keys can be found there. Alternatively, click on the below respective links for the corresponding answer keys.

HSSC Group D answer keys by date of exam:

Exam held on November 10, 2018 (morning and evening session)

Exam held on November 11, 2018 (morning session)

Exam held on November 11, 2018 (evening session)

Exam held on November 17, 2018 (morning session)

Exam held on November 17, 2018 (evening session)

Exam held on November 18, 2018 (morning session)

Exam held on November 18, 2018 (evening session)

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission issued the exam schedule for the Group D recruitment against advertisement No. 4/2018, CAT No. 01 for various departments on October 11th. The exam contained 90 multiple choice questions.