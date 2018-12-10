While OnePlus had recently announced that their next flagship phone would be equipped with 5G capabilities, it is now another Chinese smartphone maker that has announced similar intentions. Xiaomi is now looking to join the 5G bandwagon with a new version of the Mi Mix 3. Several other companies like Samsung, Huawei are already working on 5G phone development.

Xiaomi, in fact, unveiled a 5G enabled Mi Mix 3 flagship phone with Qualcomm’s latest mobile chipset, Snapdragon 855 and X50 5G modem, with a maximum download speed of up to 2Gbps, at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference last week, a Hindustan Times report says.

The Snapdragon 855 chip and X50 5G modem are the same ones from Qualcomm that OnePlus and several other Android companies are going to use in their future 5G phones. It must be recalled that OnePlus had confirmed plans to launch a Snapdragon 855 processor-powered 5G phone in the UK early next year. OnePlus said it will work with local carrier network EE for the roll-out of 5G phones.

And now Xiaomi has reportedly said that it will join the first wave of 5G pre-commercial field tests by China Mobile in the first quarter of 2019. The company will soon launch a 5G version of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 in Europe.

Additionally, Xiaomi’s 5G technology will not be limited to smartphones alone. It will be adding support for 5G on its non-smartphone devices such as its Virtual Reality (VR) headset and Internet of Things (IoT). “Xiaomi will also explore opportunities in emerging business areas, such as 8K ultra-high-definition VR streaming, 3D holographic video call, 3D AR street view navigation, video game streaming services, among others,” the company was quoted saying.