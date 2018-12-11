RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigns

The governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Urjit Patel, has stepped down from his post just a day before the results of polling in the five states.

A statement from Patel released by the RBI reads: “On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately.”

Patel has been in conflict with the Union finance ministry over monetary policy matters.

Kerala’s fourth International Airport, Kannur, begins operations

The Kannur international Airport (KIAL) in Kerala has been inaugurated.

Its opening makes Kerala the only state in the country with four international airports.

The first flight from the airport, one to Abu Dhabi, was flagged off marking its opening.

SEBI renames Institutional Trading Platform, calls it Innovators Growth Platform

SEBI has renamed the Institutional Trading Platform (ITP). The new name given is Innovators Growth Platform (IGP).

This is part of the SEBI’s relaxations for start-ups in sectors like e-commerce, data analytics and bio-technology.

The aim is to raise funds and list such start-ups on stock exchanges.

Atul Sahai appointed CMD of New India Assurance

Atul Sahai has been appointed the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of New India Assurance, the country’s largest general insurer.

The post has been vacant since July 2018 when former CMD, G Srinivasan, retired.

Sahai’s appointment has been made for a period of five years.

