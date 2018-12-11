RBI Governor Urjit Patel resigns

  • The governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Urjit Patel, has stepped down from his post just a day before the results of polling in the five states.
  • A statement from Patel released by the RBI reads: “On account of personal reasons, I have decided to step down from my current position effective immediately.”
  • Patel has been in conflict with the Union finance ministry over monetary policy matters.

Kerala’s fourth International Airport, Kannur, begins operations

  • The Kannur international Airport (KIAL) in Kerala has been inaugurated.
  • Its opening makes Kerala the only state in the country with four international airports.
  • The first flight from the airport, one to Abu Dhabi, was flagged off marking its opening.

SEBI renames Institutional Trading Platform, calls it Innovators Growth Platform

  • SEBI has renamed the Institutional Trading Platform (ITP). The new name given is Innovators Growth Platform (IGP).
  • This is part of the SEBI’s relaxations for start-ups in sectors like e-commerce, data analytics and bio-technology.
  • The aim is to raise funds and list such start-ups on stock exchanges.

Atul Sahai appointed CMD of New India Assurance

  • Atul Sahai has been appointed the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of New India Assurance, the country’s largest general insurer.
  • The post has been vacant since July 2018 when former CMD, G Srinivasan, retired.
  • Sahai’s appointment has been made for a period of five years.

More on Current Affairs

Stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge. Check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.