Asus India has today unveiled two new phones in the Indian market; viz, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and the Asus Zenfone Max M2. Quite evident from the naming itself, the ‘Pro’ variant is the premium version and is priced at higher tag than the Max M2. While the Max Pro M2 has been launched in three different RAM options, the Max M2 is offered in two RAM variants.

In terms of pricing which is quite crucial considering these are entry level mid-range hansets, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 pricing starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB/64GB model. This also first time Asus is offering a handset with 6GB of RAM in this segment.

The crowd looks mighty impressed by what they’re witnessing. Get your Zenfone Max Pro M2 on 18th December and your Zenfone Max M2 on 20th December, exclusively on @flipkart. #UnbeatablePerformer2dot0 #PowerpackedPerformer pic.twitter.com/aQlkXT02so — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) December 11, 2018

The Zenfone Max M2 price on the other hand starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and the 4GB/64GB will be priced at Rs. 11,999. Apart from the new phone launch, Asus announced that the Max Pro M1 and the Zenfone 5Z will get the Android 9 Pie update in February 2019 and January 2019, respectively.

While it is all well known that these two phones will be retailed exclusively on Flipkart India, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will go on sale from December 18th. The other handset, ZenFone Max M2 sale will kick off bit later on December 20th.

Now coming to the smartphones, the Max Pro M2 gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 to the display and is the first phone to bring Gorilla Glass 6 to affordable smartphones, Asus said at the event. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 will get Android 9 Pie in January 2019, the company added during the event.

Few of the notable features of the Max Pro M2 are the Sony sensor at the rear and a massive 5000mAh battery that can last up to two days as per company claims. Max M2 on the other hand gets toned down cameras at the rear, the processor and even smaller battery compared to its sibling phone. It however gets identical sized display and supports fingerprint sensor, face unlock similar to Max Pro M2.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is expected to ship with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ screen. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and is available in three variants as mentioned earlier. It ships with stock Android 8.1 Oreo and ships with a 5000mAh battery, similar to what was seen in the Max Pro M1.

In terms of camera, it sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor, along with a 13-megapixel selfie camera that has a front LED flash. The company said an update in December will enable AI scene detection, and that the phone has a Pro mode for manual camera controls. This smartphone has a notification LED too.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

Notably, the Asus Zenfone Max M2 ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. The dual-SIM ZenFone Max M2 has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a selfie flash.

Asus will be enabling EIS capabilities for the front camera as well. The camera app will also get a Pro mode for manual photography enthusiasts. This smartphone has a 4000mAh batteryand will be available in two colours - black and blue.