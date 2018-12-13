Late evening yesterday at an event in Mumbai, the latest OnePlus 6T variant was unveiled. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition was launched in India after the phone’s global unveiling earlier. The striking feature of the new smartphone is the 10GB RAM, 256GB of on-board storage and the company’s new Warp Charge 30 charging technology.

Of course the design changes showcasing the collaboration with McLaren stood out at the first glance itself. There is a McLaren brand logo, McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange colour wrapped around the borders of the phone. Additionally, the retail box also comes with bundled gifts and redesigned USB cables.

There it is - The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition | Available from December 15 onwards | #SalutetoSpeed pic.twitter.com/quKqZNq7Ya — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 12, 2018

The major differences in the design of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition include a subtle carbon fibre pattern underneath the glass back panel. The other notable change that is the new Warp Charge 30 charging tech offers up to 30W fast charging capabilities, and is said to offer a day’s worth of charge in 20 minutes.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will cost Rs. 50,999 for the 10GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration. This price is significantly higher than the Rs. 45,999 price tag of the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model announced at the October launch event. The smartphone is expected to go on sale from Amazon India and the OnePlus India website from December 15th.

Notably there is good news for OnePlus fans in India’s capital city New Delhi. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition will also be sold exclusively in a special sale on December 13th at the OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, which is set to be inaugurated on the day.

Apart from that, OnePlus says that on occasion of its 5th anniversary celebrations offers will be available from December 15th to December 24th on the new model, as well as other OnePlus 6T variants.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition specifications

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with an 19.5:9 aspect ratio and sRGB support. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the handset is not expandable via microSD card.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports a dual rear camera setup comprising of primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor, paired with 4k video at 60fps, Super Slow Motion video, and dual-LED flash. On the front, the handset bears a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1-micron pixel size, and EIS.