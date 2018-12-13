A new smartphone with Infinity-O Display from Samsung was launched in China few days ago. The biggest USP of the Galaxy A8s is that it sports a true bezel-less display screen, with a small hole in the display to house the selfie camera. The new hole-in-the-screen design is in the left corner of the display as opposed to the traditional notch middle top.

Other features however are similar what we have seen earlier from the smartphone maker on its A series handsets. A8s gets a triple rear camera setup, up to 8GB of RAM, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

However, Huawei has kept the race to be the first in the segment alive by launching Honor V20 on the same day as well. Huawei had earlier teased launch of Nova 4 for a later date in December but in a bid to outdo Samsung as the first brand with a display hole for a selfie camera, Honor seems to have launched the new Honor V20, says a report by NDTV Gadgets.

Coming back to the Galaxy A8s, Samsung has not yet announced the price of the Galaxy A8s smartphone, but it is set to come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. It however is now available for pre-order in China and will go on sale by December 21st. The smartphone is set to come in Black (Green), Blue, and Silver colour options in China.

Samsung Galaxy A8s specifications

Samsung Galaxy A8s runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and is seen sporting a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Internal storage offered is at 128GB.

Coming to imaging, the Galaxy A8s sports a triple rear camera setup - with one 24-megapixel main sensor with f/1.7 aperture, another 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture that can offer 2X optical zoom, and another 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture and this one is basically for more depth in photos. There’s also a 24-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s packs a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging support. There is no headphone jack though.