The Bihar State Cooperative Bank released the admit card for the preliminary examination for the recruitment of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose) positions on Thursday, December 13th. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the preliminary examination for the recruitment can download the admit card at biharbank.bih.nic.in.

There are a total number of 326 positions are for Assistant (Multipurpose) and 108 positions are for Assistant Managers. For the Assistant Manager position, 28 position are for the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Ltd, and 80 positions are for the 12 District Central Cooperative Banks. For Assistant (Multipurpose), 29 positions are for Bihar State Cooperative Bank and 297 for Distract Central Cooperative Banks.

How to download Bihar Cooperative Bank Prelim Exam admit card:

Visit the Bihar Cooperative Bank official website. Click on Recruitment tab on the left panel. Click on the link at the bottom of the page to download the admit card. Enter the log-in credentials. The Admit Card will be displayed which needs to be downloaded and printed out.

Candidates must clear an online preliminary exam and a main exam. The preliminary exam will be a 100-mark, 100-question paper with 1 hour duration and will test candidates on English Language, Reasoning, and Numerical Ability. Candidates will lose 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The candidates can check the mock exam at the recruitment page of the bank’s website.