Urjit Patel became the first RBI governor to resign in 43 years following a tumultuous relationship with the NDA government in wake of Demonetization, GST, and autonomy of RBI. It’s common to quit a job and find another one. While money is the most common reason relating to job switches, there are people who have refused to continue or declined awards on principal.

Take our quiz related to people who gave up royal titles, state honours, lucrative TV deals and much more.