Official answer keys for the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates can download the answer keys for both male and female category (direct link) from the official site, hssc.gov.in.

In case of any objections related to answer keys, queries/complaints can also be raised by the candidates. Relevant documents and texts with regards to the query will have to be submitted on or before December 19TH. Online portal for submitting the answer key representations will be active till 5 pm on the last date.

Candidates should specify the name of the post, advertisement number, category number, date of exam, session of the exam along with the question number as standard practice while submitting the application. Candidates should email the objections at hsscsecyobjection@gmail.com.

‘The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done.’

Apart from that, examinations for the Fire Station Officer, Sub Fire Officer posts, will be conducted by HSSC on January 4 at Panchkula. Admit cards for the same are scheduled to be made available from January 1. The written exam will have questions from general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English and Hindi.