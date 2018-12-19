Results for the Junior Panchayat Secretary examination have been released by the Telangana State Panchayat Raj Department. Candidates can check the result from the official website tspri.cgg.gov.in. The examination was held on October 10, 2018.

Telangana Panchayat Secretary result: How to check

Visit the official website, tsprrecruitment.in Click on the “Written Examination Results” given on the homepage Or alternatively click on this direct link here to access the results page On the next page, hall ticket or registration number and date of birth Click “Download” and download the result for future reference

The successful candidates will get the appointment letter on or before December 25. And selection will be decided based on total marks secure in Paper I and Paper II. The Telangana Panchayat Secretary recruitment exam was held to fill 9,355 posts and around 4.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination.

The examinations comprised of two papers, General Studies and Mental Ability, Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018. For every wrong answer, one-fourth mark was deducted.

“The recruitment process of 9,355 village secretaries has been completed and the chief minister has signed the file pertaining to issuing instructions to district collectors to issue appointment orders”, Times of India quoted citing official statement.