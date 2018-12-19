Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 answer keys next week. According to Indian Express, CTET Director Anurag Tripathi said that the answer keys will be released next week and the exact date of release of answer keys will be revealed on December 21st, Friday, at the official website.

The Director said to Indian Express, “We are planning to release CTET 2018 answer keys by next week. A detail notification regarding the declaration date of the answer keys is expected to be available on the official website by Friday, December 21.”

Candidates who have appeared on the CTET 2018 exam can check the answer keys at the official website, ctet.nic.in. CBSE had conducted the CTET exam on December 9th and over 17 lakh candidates had participated in the examination.

Here is how to download CTET 2018 answer keys: