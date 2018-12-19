Chinese companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi have been stretching the envelope by bringing the 10GB RAM smartphones and announcing their 5G capable phones recently. This time it is the Chinese multi-national company Lenovo that has launched Z5 Pro GT with several first-in-segment features. The new phone boasts of whopping 12GB of RAM and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

This ultimately makes the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT as the world’s first phone to be announced with the Qualcomm’s latest processor. It must be recalled that Snapdragon 855 SoC was launched earlier this month with a Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity.

Apart from aforementioned highlights, the new handset also comes with a slider mechanism that houses the front cameras. Meaning the display screen is devoid of any notch and gets the full display view. Additionally the front slider also includes a system enabled infrared-based (IR-based) face unlock functionality.

Now coming to the pricing and variants of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, it is available in three RAM variants clubbed with four different storage options. As for the price, the starting 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage model has been priced at at CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,700). The second 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant costs CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

There is also a model with larger 256GB storage option for the 8GB RAM model which costs CNY 3,398 (roughly Rs. 41,100). And lastly the top-of-the-line model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT comes with a price tag of CNY 4,398 (roughly Rs. 45,100).

All the four variants of the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT will be available for pre-orders in China starting January 15, while its sale will begin from January 24. The smartphone will be available in a Carbon Black colour option with carbon fibre finish on top.

Moreover Lenovo has also launched Z5s with waterdrop-shaped display, triple rear camera setup and Snapdragon 710 SoC. This is a mid-range smartphone starting at CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM model while the top-end model with 6GB RAM/128GB storage costs Rs CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT specifications

Being a premium handset Lenovo Z5 Pro GT runs ZUI 10.0 based on latest Android 9.0 Pie. It features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. As mentioned before, it also gets the latest Snapdragon chipset with three different RAM options, the biggest one being the 12GB RAM model.

Even the dual rear camera setup includes top notch Sony sensors. There is 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and dual-tone LED flash alongside a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor. At the front as well there is dual camera setup that comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel IR sensor to enable the Face Unlock functionality.

And lastly there is the modern in-display fingerprint sensor to unlock the smartphone and it packs a 3,350mAh battery.