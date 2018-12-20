Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the 2019 board exam time table for 10th and 12th class on Wednesday, December 19th. Candidates can check the board exam schedule for both the classes in the official website of MPBSE, mbpse.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted in the month of March 2019 and 12th class will continue until April 2nd.

The Board will conduct the 12th class 2019 board exam from March 3rd to April 2nd, and the first paper will be Special Language Hindi. The exams will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The 10th class 2019 board exam will begin on March 1st and will go on until March 27th with the first paper being the Third Language (General). The 10th class exam will also be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon.

The entire timetable for both the classes can be accessed in this link on the MPBSE website.

MP Board 2019 12th class schedule