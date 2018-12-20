Today is the last date to fill out the application for UP assistant teachers recruitment drive. The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on December 6 had announced vacancies for the said posts on the on its official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

This is the second phase of recruitment by the UP government which earlier this year had conducted recruitment drive for 68500 teachers in the state government school. While the online application procedure closes today at 6 pm, the exam for the same will be conducted on January 6, 2019. Candidates can apply at any of the two official website – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in or upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

UP Teachers recruitment: How to apply

Visit the alternative address – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in On the homepage, search the link ‘apply for assistant teacher Click on the link, new page will open

Apart from that the last date to submit fee is tomorrow that is December 21st and application forms will have to be printed out before 6 pm on December 22.

Candidates have to register and submit the application fee to get to the final application form. According to the official release, candidates will have to take out a print of the final application. The application fee is not mandatory for the candidates belonging to the disability category.