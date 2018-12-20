UPSC has declared the results for the civil services main examination on the official site. The examination was held by the UPSC from 28th September to 7th October, 2018 and a list of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates has been uploaded on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Students can visit the site or click on this direct link here to access the official notification that contains the roll numbers of successful candidates.

The qualified candidates have to appear for the personality test which is tentatively scheduled to begin from February 4 onwards. A total of 1,994 roll numbers have been listed by the Commission in its official notification. All the candidates who have cleared mains will have to appear for personality test following which a total of 782 candidates will be finalized for the vacancies announced for this year.

Candidates who have qualified for personality test /interview will be required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s)/State(s) Cadre (for IAS/IPS0) and order of preferences for participating services through an Addendum to the DAF. The Addendum to DAF will be made available on the Commission’s website from December 21st to January 3rd before 6 pm, the notification states.

The result of the civil services preliminary examination was declared on Saturday, July 14, 2018. The prelims were held on June 3, 2018. The exam is conducted annually in three stages, preliminary, main and interview to select candidates to fill administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

As mentioned earlier, the number of vacancies to be filled on the result of civil services examination 2018 is approximately 782 which include 27 vacancies reserved for P.H category, that is, 07 vacancies for LDCP, 08 posts for B/LV and 12 vacancies for H.I., the notification said. This year UPSC announced the lowest number of vacancies in its history so far.