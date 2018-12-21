Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) 2017 final results have been declared on Thursday, December 20th. A total number of 106 candidates have made it to the final selection list. These candidates will be appointed to the Post/Services coming under the Odisha Civil Services (Category I and Category II).

OPSC had conducted the preliminary and main exam and the final round of personality test was conducted from December 3rd to December 10th, 2018. Based on the personality test and Main exam, the final 106 candidates have been selected. Ayushi Mahapatra topped the merit list followed by Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mahapatra.

How to check the Odisha Public Services 2017 final result: