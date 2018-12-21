Revised results for UP TET primary level examination has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The revised result comes following a ruling by Allahabad High Court to give extra marks in three disputed questions in the UP TET exam, an Indian Express report says.

Additional 19,852 candidates have cleared the exam in this revised result. In the previous result declared earlier nearly 3.66 lakh candidates had qualified the teacher eligibility test. Meaning now a total of 3.86 lakh candidates are now eligible for recruitment in government primary schools.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the recruitment exam which was held on November 18, 2018. UP government has also released 69,000 vacancies for the post of assistant teachers across the state.

UP TET result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in Click on the link ‘UPTET 2018 - primary result’ Fill in the details and download the result

But the official website was not updated with the revised results at the time of publishing this article. However it is expected to be updated soon and candidates are advised to check for results again after some time.