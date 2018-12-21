Candidates who had applied for the post of probationary officers in the South Indian Bank can now download their admit card from the bank website. The South Indian Bank had invited applications for recruitment of POs through their annual PG diploma programme. The exam for the same is set to be held on December 29.

The selection process consists of online test followed by Group Discussion or/and Personal Interview. Candidates who qualify the exam will have to enrol for one-year postgraduate diploma in banking and finance (PGDBF).

Selected candidates will be recruited for the post of PO for the probation period of two years out of which one year will be dedicated to the PGDBF programme. Job confirmation will be sent to candidates who perform well during probation.

South Indian Bank PO admit card: How to download

Visit the official website – southindianbank.com On the homepage click on ‘careers’ tab on top right-hand side Click ‘recruitment of probation officer through PGDBF programme’ Click on the link ‘download online test call letter’ or alternatively click on this direct link A new page will open, fill in registration number and password and check call letter Download the admit card or call letter

Please note that no candidates will be allowed to appear for the examination without the call letter.