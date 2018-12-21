The admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2018) will be released on Friday, December 21, 2018, Indian Express has reported. All the candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, bseh.org.in. The examinations will be conducted on January 5 and January 6, 2019.

It must be noted here that the official notification for HTET 2018 had said that the admit cards for the exam will be available from December 20th onwards. However the official website has not been updated yet.

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will be conducting the examination for Level I, II and III. Starting with level III examination on January 5th from 3 pm to 5.30pm, the Level II exam will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm followed by Level I exam from 3 pm to 5.30 pm on January 6th. The examination is for two and a half hour duration and will be conducted in two languages- English and Hindi.

Haryana HTET 2018: Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website, bseh.org.in Click on ‘download admit card’ link Enter registration number, roll number Download the admit card and take a print out for further reference

The qualifying marks for general category candidates and those living outside the state is 60 per cent which is 90 marks while for the reserved category of the state, it is 55 per cent that is 82 marks. There is however no negative marking.

HTET examination is conducted to recruit Teachers at Elementary, Secondary and Senior Secondary level schools. The test is a mandatory entrance examination for getting teaching jobs in various government schools and colleges from Class I to Class 8 and PGT Lecturer.