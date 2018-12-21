Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is conducting recruitment exam for posts of PGT, TGT, PRT and Librarian on December 22nd and 23rd this month. However, another event by KVS that is the second spell of In-Service Training Programmes across several venues is set to begin from December 23rd and last till January 1st, 2019.

And it has come to KVS’s notice that some of the venues for both the scheduled events were the same. Hence, in favour of maintaining the sanctity of exam centres “it has been decided that on Dec. 23rd, the venue of all the In-service Training Programmes for PGTs and TGTs in Delhi will be KV JNU, New Delhi and the venue for the In-service Training Programmes for PRTs in New Delhi will be KV Pachim Vihar.

Meaning there are no changes in the examination centres for the recruitment exam conducted by KVS. On the other hand, the In-service Training Programmes that were earlier scheduled to be held in 10 different venues will now be accommodated in two above mentioned venues that is KV JNU and KV Pachim Vihar. However, from second day onwards, participants will report to their designated venues.

The complete list of venues for the In-service Training Programmes in New Delhi along with the official notification can be accessed here.