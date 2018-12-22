Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has started the online application process for the State Eligibility Test (SET). The last date to apply is January 10, 2019 at midnight. SET will be conducted for 22 subjects and is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as an Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.

Exam centres locations for the Himachal Pradesh SET 2018 are as follows. Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Dharamshala, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nahan, Una, Kullu and Chamba subject to number of candidates.

In order to be eligible for the exam, candidates must have secured at least 55 per cent marks in Master’s degree or equivalent from a recognized University. For reserved category candidates the minimum required percentage in Master’s degree is 50 per cent. Most importantly, candidates should appear in the subject of their post-graduation only.

This is based on similar pattern followed in NTA supervised UGC NET. Meaning HP SET will also have two papers. Paper I will be of 100 marks and will have 50 questions to be solved in one hour. Paper I will cover questions from teaching and research aptitude. While the Paper II will have 100 subject-specific questions and will carry 200 marks.

Note that there is no negative marking for incorrect answers, as per the official notification. Application link is available on the official website and candidates will have to register with HPPSC website in order apply for HP SET exam. Details on the exam date and tentative schedule has not been provided by the commission yet.