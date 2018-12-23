University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 answer keys will be released on December 31st, 2018, according to Indian Express. The report quoted a National Testing Agency (NTA) official who said that since the result is scheduled to be released on January 10th, 2019, the answer keys will be released on December 31st.

The NTA official said to Indianexpress.com, “As the result is scheduled to be released by January 10, the NTA has decided to release the answer keys by December 31.” The result can be accessed at the official website, nta.ac.in.

Earlier the Indian Express had confirmed that the results are indeed going to be released on January 10th. Quoting NTA Director Vineet Joshi, the website said, “Though this is the first time NTA is conducting the examination, it is a proud moment for us that no complaints have been made.”

The UGC NET 2018 examination was conducted on December 22nd for which around 1.8 lakh candidates had registered to participated. The reports says that around 65.3% candidates gave the exam on day one and 72.8% gave the exam on day two.