The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam held for police constable ex-serviceman and general duty category posts on the official website – hssc.gov.in. Female candidates can now download their hall tickets for police constable (general duty) and Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana recruitment exam.

The exam for the Haryana female police constable will be held on December 30, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two sessions – morning and evening. The morning session will be held in 10:30 am to noon and 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

Visit the official website – hssc.gov.in On the homepage, click ‘police recruitment exam’ tab A new page will open, login with personal credentials Go ahead and download the admit card for ‘female police constable’

The exam will be held in exam centres in various districts across the state. No candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall without a valid admit card.