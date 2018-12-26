The official schedule for the coveted national level post graduate engineering entrance examination, GATE has been declared by the organising body, IIT Madras. The exams will be held over period of two weekends starting from February 2nd and 3rd followed by papers on 9th and 10th of February. Tests for the numerous subjects will be conducted in two sessions that is a forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and an afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The subject wise schedule for the examination is available on the official site. While the admit cards for the same are expected to be released in the month of January 2019. Below is the schedule for quick reference.

GATE 2019 exam schedule Day and Date Session Subjects February 2nd, 2019 - Saturday S1 CY, ME 1, MN S2 ME-2, XE, XL, TF February 3rd, 2019 - Sunday S1 CS, CH S2 AE, AG, AR, BT, EY, GG, IN, MA, MT, PE, PH, PI, ST February 9th, 2019 - Saturday S1 EC S2 EE February 10th, 2019 - Sunday S1 CE-1 S2 CE-2

All the candidates are advised to check the official website for the complete schedule on the link provided here. Please note that abbreviations have also been explained on the page. The admit cards would be released on January 14, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website gate.iitm.ac.in for updates regarding the examination.