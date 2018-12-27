The written exam for recruitment to the posts of fire station officer and sub-fire officer in Haryana has been reportedly postponed. Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has a new date for the exam and it will now be conducted on January 12, 2019, says a report by Indian Express.

The written exam will be conducted in two sessions starting with the fire station officer exam during the morning session from 10:30 am to noon. And the second session will be held from 3 pm to 4:30 pm for the post of sub-fire officer which is the evening shift. Admit cards for both the exams are scheduled to be released on January 8, 2019 while the exam will be conducted on January 12th in Panchkula.

Candidates will have to report at the exam centre one hour prior to the schedule. After which candidates won’t be allowed to enter the exam hall. Thus those appearing in the morning shift are advised to report to the exam centre at or before 9:20 am and those attempting the exam in evening shift reach the enter the exam centre before 2 pm.

The admit cards are expected to made available on the official website – hssc.gov.in from January 8 onwards as mentioned earlier. Note that no separate call letters will be sent to candidates thus they have to check it online only.