Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for all the exams that the Commission will be conducting until March 2019. The schedule was released today, December 27th, at Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in.

The schedule includes Jr/Sr Hindi Translator 2018 Paper I exam, Exam for Selection of Phase VI 2018 exam, Grade C and D Stenographer exam 2018, SI and Constable for Delhi Police, CAPF and others examination. All the candidates who are participating in any of the above-mentioned exams can check the schedule below or at this link.