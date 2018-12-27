SSC releases exam schedule for 2019
SSC will be conducting Jr/Sr Hindi Translator exam, Post Phase VI exam, Stenographer exam, Constable (GD) exam, and SI exams before March 2019.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the schedule for all the exams that the Commission will be conducting until March 2019. The schedule was released today, December 27th, at Commission’s official website, ssc.nic.in.
The schedule includes Jr/Sr Hindi Translator 2018 Paper I exam, Exam for Selection of Phase VI 2018 exam, Grade C and D Stenographer exam 2018, SI and Constable for Delhi Police, CAPF and others examination. All the candidates who are participating in any of the above-mentioned exams can check the schedule below or at this link.
SSC exam schedule 2019
|S. NO
|Name of the Exam
|Date
|1
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018 (paper-I)
|13.01.2019
|2
| Examination for Selection Posts Phase-VI/
2018
(i) Matriculation Level
(ii) Higher Secondary Level
(iii) Graduation Level
|
16.01.2019 to 18.01.2019
17.01.2019 & 18.01.2019
17.01.2019 & 18.01.2019
|3
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ’D’ Examination, 2018
|05.02.2019 to 07.02.2019
|4
|Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018
|11.02.2019 to 11.03.2019
|5
|SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018
|12.03.2019 to 16.03.2019